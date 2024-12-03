Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Short Interest Update

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 828,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.24. 604,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.25. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,872,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,645,190. This represents a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $1,808,186.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,045,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,294,229.36. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,621 shares of company stock worth $9,164,869 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

