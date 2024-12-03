Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Should You Buy?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 7,802,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 9,194,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 5.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.36.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,740,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,589,000 after buying an additional 20,762,226 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 34,543,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,500,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,571,000 after acquiring an additional 291,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

