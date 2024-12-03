The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Lowered by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Allstate comprises about 6.9% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $204.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.17 and a fifty-two week high of $209.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.19.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.19.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

