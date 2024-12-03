The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $195.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $171.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $186.82. 248,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,369. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.75 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.09. The company has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

