The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Short Interest Update

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
The Gym Group Price Performance
Shares of GYYMF remained flat at $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The Gym Group has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.11.
The Gym Group Company Profile
