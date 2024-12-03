The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Short Interest Update

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GYYMF remained flat at $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The Gym Group has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.11.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

