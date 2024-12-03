The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.

Mosaic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mosaic to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Shares of MOS opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

