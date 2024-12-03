Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.20.

Shares of TRI traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $164.60. The stock had a trading volume of 292,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,409. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.55 and a 200 day moving average of $167.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.73. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $138.83 and a twelve month high of $176.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 23.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $1,006,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 76.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

