TSE:MDP FY2028 EPS Estimate Raised by Leede Financial

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leede Financial raised their FY2028 earnings estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, December 2nd. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Leede Financial has a “Speculative Buy” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Canada raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.25.

MDP opened at C$2.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.24. The firm has a market cap of C$69.17 million, a P/E ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.96. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$1.44 and a 12 month high of C$3.16.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

