Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Twin Disc Stock Performance
Shares of TWIN stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.23. Twin Disc has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $18.00.
Twin Disc Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Twin Disc’s payout ratio is 23.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
