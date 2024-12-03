Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.23. Twin Disc has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $18.00.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Twin Disc’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

About Twin Disc

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Twin Disc by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 32,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 31,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

