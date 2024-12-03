UBS Group Cuts FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target to $13.75

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $15.00 to $13.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $30.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $45.00 to $37.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of FCEL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. 397,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,589. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $204.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $55.20.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The energy company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.10). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 135.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 42.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 479,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141,747 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 627,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 167,657 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 29,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,126 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 114,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 43.8% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,268,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 386,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

