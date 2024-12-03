UBS Group Increases Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $34.00

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2024

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chewy

Chewy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.87. 5,518,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,583,661. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. Chewy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,282,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth $795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,443,000 after purchasing an additional 119,633 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Chewy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 58,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.