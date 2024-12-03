UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $194.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s current price.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

Chevron stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.30. 328,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,612,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after buying an additional 874,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,482,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,869,171,000 after buying an additional 672,244 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,200,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,610,645,000 after buying an additional 573,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after buying an additional 501,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

