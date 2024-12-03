Usual (USUAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.84 Million

Usual (USUAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Usual token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Usual has traded up 52.2% against the dollar. Usual has a market cap of $172.42 million and $11.84 million worth of Usual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,814.39 or 0.99943115 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,660.62 or 0.99781032 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Usual

Usual’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,600,000 tokens. Usual’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney. The official website for Usual is usual.money.

Buying and Selling Usual

According to CryptoCompare, “Usual (USUAL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Usual has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 494,600,000 in circulation. The last known price of Usual is 0.34436918 USD and is down -5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,072,953.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Usual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Usual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Usual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

