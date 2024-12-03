VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.19

VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 2nd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 1st.

VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

