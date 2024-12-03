VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 2nd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund)’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.