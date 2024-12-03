Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Hall Kathryn A.

Hall Kathryn A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 0.4% of Hall Kathryn A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $787,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,695 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $272,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

