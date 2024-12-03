Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,638 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VCLT stock opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.24. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.21 and a one year high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

