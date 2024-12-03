Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.85 and a 52-week high of $133.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

