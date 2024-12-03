Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $259.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $197.76 and a one year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.