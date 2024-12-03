Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTRQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $300.00 and last traded at $300.00, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.00.
Venator Materials Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.43.
About Venator Materials
Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.
