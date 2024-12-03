Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up 3.4% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ventas worth $63,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth $51,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,058.76%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,767.05. This represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $431,466.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,360,514.40. This represents a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,311. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

