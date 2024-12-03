Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Holdings Raised by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Visteon by 28.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Visteon by 361.3% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,860,000 after buying an additional 489,959 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth $1,157,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $86.27 and a 52-week high of $131.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.37. Visteon had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.57.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

