Vp plc (VP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.50 on January 15th

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VP Stock Down 1.7 %

VP stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 590 ($7.47). 8,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390. VP has a 52 week low of GBX 460 ($5.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 745 ($9.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.29. The company has a market cap of £232.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,615.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 605.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 652.70.

Get VP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.02) price target on shares of VP in a report on Friday, October 4th.

About VP

(Get Free Report)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.