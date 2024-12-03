Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Okta (OKTA)

Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/2/2024 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.
- 11/29/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/19/2024 – Okta is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/12/2024 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.
- 11/4/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $113.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $90.00 to $82.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $104.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $128.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – Okta is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
OKTA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.21. 2,479,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.49, a P/E/G ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.00. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $206,487.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,039.13. The trade was a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $15,080,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,495 shares in the company, valued at $638,908.95. This represents a 95.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,789 shares of company stock valued at $35,701,361 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.
