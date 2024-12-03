WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,356,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,734,750 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $274,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in WPP by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 4.8% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 75,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 767.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Up 0.3 %

WPP stock opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $55.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPP

About WPP

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.