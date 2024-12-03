XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is Hauser Brothers GmbH’s Largest Position

Hauser Brothers GmbH cut its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. XPO comprises about 28.7% of Hauser Brothers GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hauser Brothers GmbH owned approximately 0.30% of XPO worth $37,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 47.9% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 37,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of XPO by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 683,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,529,000 after purchasing an additional 259,727 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in XPO by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Arvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arvin Capital Management LP now owns 140,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,759,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Price Performance

XPO opened at $154.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average of $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on XPO from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.