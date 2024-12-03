Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Up 25.0% in November

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,900 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 197,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN XTNT remained flat at $0.40 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 196,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Xtant Medical has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Xtant Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Institutional Trading of Xtant Medical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTNT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xtant Medical by 70.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 212,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xtant Medical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xtant Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

