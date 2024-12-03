Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1,387.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $176.81 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

