Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.