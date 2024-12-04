10,000 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Purchased by Prentice Capital Management LP

Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises 0.8% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,366,000. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 136.8% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,048,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 739.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 940,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 828,151 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 856,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19.

