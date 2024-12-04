100,300 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Acquired by Prentice Capital Management LP

Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. JetBlue Airways makes up 1.5% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 715.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,630,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 1,430,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,041,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after buying an additional 1,135,217 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 429.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 999,713 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $5,311,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 663,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.07.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

