12,001 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,478,000 after buying an additional 9,482,683 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,737,000 after buying an additional 690,638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 3,593,464 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,145,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,306,000 after buying an additional 87,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,940,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $139,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,445.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 11.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,287 shares of company stock valued at $863,250. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.