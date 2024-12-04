124,432 Shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,585,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 13.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 926,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 109,754 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,641,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 858,471 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 792.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,115,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317,538 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

