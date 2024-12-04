15,394 Shares in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Central Pacific Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 456,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 268,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 77,868 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 511,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 76,957 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CPF stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $844.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $33.25.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

