20,100 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 358,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,210,000 after acquiring an additional 88,603 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,694,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 409,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,532.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.29.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $497.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.09 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

