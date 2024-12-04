21,175 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Acquired by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,259.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.62. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $87.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

