22,542 Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Purchased by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at $6,128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 74,315 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 424,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $517.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.23 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

