242,466 Shares in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 242,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 1.42% of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,063,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $1,899,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 119,623.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 663,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after buying an additional 662,716 shares during the period.

Shares of FLCO opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

