4,316 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,527,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $186.32 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $148.94 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

