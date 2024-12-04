43,367 Shares in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 43,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Stock Performance

NYSE:HZO opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.87. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.49 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

