6,067 Shares in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Bought by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,067 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,962,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 211,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Merchants by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in First Merchants by 457.3% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 581,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 477,462 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the second quarter worth $8,218,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRME. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Merchants from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

First Merchants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.05. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.55 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

