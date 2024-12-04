709,600 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Bought by Merewether Investment Management LP

Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 709,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,446,000. Sensata Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Merewether Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of Sensata Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 84.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,059,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,782 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 228,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after acquiring an additional 122,795 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 458,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 91,452 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth about $469,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

