74,500 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Purchased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Exelixis by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Exelixis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Poste sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,746,680. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 96,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,394,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,075. The trade was a 16.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,736 shares of company stock worth $11,508,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

