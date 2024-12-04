7,935 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,825,000 after buying an additional 6,138,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $141,284,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 105.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 737,550 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,626,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 72,653.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 589,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 588,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.69.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.