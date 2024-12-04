8,152 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This represents a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.15.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $260.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.44 and a 12-month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

