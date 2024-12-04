9,168 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Option Care Health by 10.2% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,492,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,204,000 after acquiring an additional 599,589 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 49,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4,432.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,818 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Option Care Health by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 351,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 172,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,679,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPCH. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,568.36. The trade was a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

