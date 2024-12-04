Aci Emerging Markets Bond Etf (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aci Emerging Markets Bond Etf (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.98 and traded as low as $38.98. Aci Emerging Markets Bond Etf shares last traded at $39.18, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Aci Emerging Markets Bond Etf Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98.

Get Aci Emerging Markets Bond Etf alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aci Emerging Markets Bond Etf

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aci Emerging Markets Bond Etf stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aci Emerging Markets Bond Etf (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Free Report) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.31% of Aci Emerging Markets Bond Etf worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Aci Emerging Markets Bond Etf

The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aci Emerging Markets Bond Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aci Emerging Markets Bond Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.