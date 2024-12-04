ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Update

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 216,800 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of ACNB in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get ACNB alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACNB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

ACNB Trading Up 1.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in ACNB by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ACNB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the third quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 286.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACNB stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65. ACNB has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $50.72.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). ACNB had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that ACNB will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. ACNB’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

About ACNB

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.