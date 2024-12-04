ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Update

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 216,800 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of ACNB in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ACNB
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB
ACNB Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of ACNB stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65. ACNB has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $50.72.
ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). ACNB had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that ACNB will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.
ACNB Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. ACNB’s payout ratio is 37.21%.
About ACNB
ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ACNB
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.