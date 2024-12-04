ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Down 6.7% in November

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Insider Activity at ACRES Commercial Realty

NYSE:ACR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.59. 385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 2.06. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 73.84, a current ratio of 73.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $661,950.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,537,688.94. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,291 shares of company stock worth $2,499,996. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 23.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

