Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 20th

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

Adams Resources & Energy has a payout ratio of 204.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Adams Resources & Energy to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 204.3%.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

AE stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $96.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSE:AE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $695.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.00 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Adams Resources & Energy will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AE

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.